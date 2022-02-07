Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati kick off with pep rally at Paul Brown Stadium today

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County and the city of Cincinnati are celebrating the Bengals trip to the Super Bowl with events throughout the week.
A pep rally is scheduled for Monday. Feb. 7 at Paul Brown Stadium. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Other events will be held throughout the week at Fountain Square, Findlay Market, Newport on the Levee and The Banks.
“The DORA was set up for this very kind of event,” Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said held by county and city officials on Monday morning.
Cincinnati leaders have discussed possible parade routes if the team wins, as well as crowd control, law enforcement and other staff.
“This is an incredible opportunity to tell the world what the Cincinnati region is all about,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said.
In a press release following the press conference, the following events were announced.
Who Dey Tailgate Zones
- Findlay Market Saturday Jane’s will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Everything’s Jake performing 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Specialty Bengals-themed drink options Inflatable football toss with the Cincinnati Circus Company from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday Jane’s will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tracy Walker and Friends performing 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Specialty Bengals themed drink options
- Fountain Square Party Like It’s 1989. Thursday, Feb. 10. 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Welcome to the Jungle Party. Friday, Feb. 11 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Who Dey and Friends Skate (Ice Rink Event). Saturday, Feb. 12. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Show Your Stripes Party. Saturday, Feb. 12. 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. CVG Bengals Wonder Lights. Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12. 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Sunday - Game Dey events
- Fountain Square (FAMILY FRIENDLY) on Sunday Game Dey Party 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Pre-game music from D.J. Arie starting at 1 p.m. 2nd Wind Band performing at 2:30 p.m. Free face painting Ice skating and bumper cars
- The Banks Game Dey at The Banks presented by Bud Light and Kroger. 2 p.m. to midnight
- Newport on the Levee Game Day on the Levee. 4:30 p.m.
