Boba tea shop owners in Troy expand with Springfield COhatch location

A boba tea business that started about a year ago in Troy is adding a Springfield location, joining the lineup of offerings downtown inside COhatch the Market.

OH! Boba co-owner Jess Justice said she expects to open by the second week of December, possibly sooner.

“Since our location in Troy, we’ve always had customers coming from Springfield to get our boba tea, so we have been actively looking for a location in Springfield,” Justice said.

The other partners are Ting Shi and Houjie Qiang. The co-owners had lunch in COhatch when they were scouting places in Springfield “and loved the atmosphere,” Justice said.

“We learned from our friend Sushi Hikari there might be a spot open in the COhatch, so we reached out immediately,” she said.

OH! Boba will offer a variety of authentic boba drinks and seeks to source ingredients locally when possible.

“We brew high-grade tea each morning and use premium jersey milk in every cup of our milk teas,” Justice said. “Our milk is sourced from the Woodruff farm in Urbana.”

The Springfield location will offer the same drink menu as the Troy location but could be slightly different, Justice said, because it likely will add more food options, potentially items such as overnight oats and beef bowls.

“We are not quite sure at the moment,” Justice said. “We will try it as we go.”

OH! Boba will go in the space that had been occupied by Jo’s Deli, which closed this fall.

Surprise, Springfield! OH! Boba is beyond thrilled to join the vibrant food scene in Springfield and introduce an array... Posted by OH Boba on Monday, November 20, 2023

The boba shop will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Justice said plans call for hiring at least six local baristas.

Justice and Shi were in COhatch on Monday as the business’s new sign was put in place.

Justice said she is a military spouse whose husband retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base last year. She also serves as a social media manager for multiple companies.

OH! Boba is on social media at Facebook.com/OHbobatea and at Instagram.com/ohboballc.