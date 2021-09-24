Celebrate a change of season with Lebanon’s Feast & Fall-y

Lebanon will celebrate the arrival of fall this weekend with the sixth annual Feast & Fall-y.
The event is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in the Mulberry Street Plaza near East Mulberry and North Mechanic streets in downtown Lebanon.
Organizers have dubbed the autumn-themed festival as a “fall market for foodies and one-of-a-kind seasonal finds.”
This year’s event will feature food trucks, a wine garden, custom charcuterie boards, live music and a unique blend of vendors selling custom products with a fall theme.
Feast & Fall-y will feature a family fun zone sponsored by the Lebanon Food Pantry with art, games, crafts, a community mural, and activities for families of all sizes.
The event is in partnership by Main Street Lebanon and Touching Hearts at Home.