Charm at the Farm returns to Lebanon with new vendors, lounge and charitable beneficiary

In addition to several new and enhanced elements to the Charm at the Farm experience this year, The Centurion Project has been named as this year’s beneficiary.

With markets set in June, August and October, $1 of every 2024 Charm at the Farm ticket will directly benefit The Centurion Project, which partners with local churches to provide mental health support for active-duty military and veterans grappling with trauma.

Charm at the Farm is also debuting a Wellness Lounge on a section of the farm this year that will include local health and fitness vendors providing interactive experiences such as acupuncture, light massages, IV hydration stations, chiropractic consults and organic juices.

“The owners of Charm are really passionate about giving back to the community. In addition to supporting a different local charity each year, they also often want to provide resources for community wellness in some way,” said Candice Terrell, representative for Charm at the Farm. “So, this year, there is going to be a Charm Wellness Lounge in conjunction with a business one of the owner’s has called The Wellness Lounge in Lebanon.”

How to go

What: Charm at the Farm

When: Friday, June 7 through Sun., June 9. Friday VIP hours are 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday Early Bird hours are 9 to 11:30 a.m.; Saturday general admission hours are noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday general admission hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon

Cost: Various VIP and ticket options are available. Tickets range from $10 to $20.

More Info: Learn more at charmatthefarm.com. Follow Charm on Facebook and Instagram @charmatthefarm.