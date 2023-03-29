Cincy Seltzer Fest rebrands into Summer Sips Festival

In the past, the seltzer festival has hosted more than 900 festival-goers in a day and has offered close to 100 different seltzers to quench guests’ thirst.

“This year, we’ll have over 30 different brands and breweries that will each bring 5 or 6 different options to sample,” Frank said.

Tickets are already on sale for the April festival, and pre-sale tickets costs $29.99 while tickets at the door are $35.

Each ticket will allow attendees to sample the various drinks, and guests can play fowling for the length of the festival. Proceeds from each ticket purchase will also benefit the Pink Ribbon Girls.

For those interested, visit cincyticket.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=6196 to purchase tickets.