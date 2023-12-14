Coney Island to permanently close at end of year; music venue to take its place

The park will be sold to Music & Event Management Inc., which is a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Coney Island opened in 1886 with Sunlite Pool opening in 1925.

“We have been proud to provide a place where so many wonderful memories were created for families,” the park said in a statement. “We thank the millions of patrons and employees from Cincinnati and surrounding neighborhoods.”

MEMI is set to turn the amusement park into a “cutting-edge” music venue. The “state-of-the-art” venue renovation is set to cost $118 million, making it a “must play stop for the music industry’s top acts,” MEMI said.