Coronavirus: $100 million in federal funds to help Ohioans pay rent, utilities

Residents can apply for help paying off outstanding balances dating back to March 13, 2020; future rent and utilities once balances have been paid; and future rent and utilities for three months at a time.

The Ohio Development Services Agency is dividing the money between the state’s 47 Community Action Agencies. Ohioans apply for help through their local Community Action Agency. To find their local office, visit https://oacaa.org/agency-directory/.