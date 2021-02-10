Coronavirus: $100 million in federal funds to help Ohioans pay rent, utilities

Ohio is distributing $100 million in federal funding to help low-income residents struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic pay their rent and utilities.
Utilities include gas, electric, bulk fuel, water/service and trash.
Financial assistance is available to Ohioans who are at or below 80% of their county’s area median income, have experienced financial issues due to the pandemic and are at risk of housing instability or homelessness.
Residents can apply for help paying off outstanding balances dating back to March 13, 2020; future rent and utilities once balances have been paid; and future rent and utilities for three months at a time.
The Ohio Development Services Agency is dividing the money between the state’s 47 Community Action Agencies. Ohioans apply for help through their local Community Action Agency. To find their local office, visit https://oacaa.org/agency-directory/.
When applying, Ohioans should have the following information available:
- Names of all household members
- Date(s) of birth
- Social Security numbers (if applicable)
- Current or previous address
- Copies of Social Security cards or verification for each household member
- Proof of income for all household members ages 18 or older
- Any supporting documents to show need
- Proof of hardship due to COVID-19 pandemic
Additional information may be required depending on the type of assistance requested. For more information on Home Relief Grants available in Ohio, visit https://businesshelp.ohio.gov/home-relief-grant.html.