Coronavirus: 11,738 daily cases, 452 hospitalizations reported in Ohio

Ohio record more than 11,700 daily cases of coronavirus Thursday, surpassing the 10,000 cases for the third straight day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
It is the fourth-highest number of daily cases reported by the state, said Gov. Mike DeWine. Over the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 9,773 cases a day.
There have been 531,850 total cases of the virus reported throughout the pandemic.
Hospitalizations grew by 452 to a total of 31,142.
Ohio is reporting 5,110 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state on Thursday, with 1,204 in southwest Ohio hospitals.
There are 247 coronavirus patients in the region’s ICUs and 205 on ventilators, according to ODH. COVID-19 patients make up 16% of the regions hospital beds and 21% of ICU beds. There are 2,104 hospital beds (27.86%) and ICU beds (19.64%) available in southwest Ohio.
Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has recorded 5,090 ICU admissions related to coronavirus.
Deaths increased by 111 Thursday, bringing the total to 7,298.
Ohio could receive its first batch of coronavirus vaccines as early as next week. Based off information from the federal government, Ohio is expected to receive 98,000 vaccines from Pfizer around Dec. 15, DeWine said last week.
A week later, Ohio is slated to receive a batch of 201,000 from Moderna.