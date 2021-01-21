Coronavirus: 14 states make updated travel advisory, Ohio drops off its own list

Due to reporting irregulates, the health department was not able to determine the positivity rate for Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, Nebraska, Oregon and Wyoming. Of those states, Kentucky was the only one included on the advisory last week, with a positivity rate of 26%.

ODH uses state-level aggregate data from The COVID Tracking Project to determine positivity rates.

Anyone who is returning from a state on the travel advisory is asked for self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

Some signs of coronavirus are fever, cough, fatigue, difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you start yo show symptoms of the virus, contact your health provider.