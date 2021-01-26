Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on Ohio’s pandemic response

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will provide an update on Ohioan’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as the state continues to expand vaccinations in Phase 1B.
The governor will have a press conference at 2 p.m. today.
More information is expected to be released this week about vaccinations for K-12 school staff.
Under Phase 1B, school personnel and Ohioans 70 and older are scheduled to begin vaccinations the week of Feb. 1.
Schools districts will be able to choose a retail pharmacy partner or a local partner to administer the vaccines, DeWine said last week. The vaccinations will mainly be distributed in closed clinics so staff will not have to compete with the general public.
The governor hopes that by expanding vaccines to school staff, most districts will back to in-person or hybrid learning by March 1.
This week, Ohioans 75 years and older and those with a developmental or intellectual disability and a severe congenital, development or early-onset medical disorder are eligible to received the vaccine.
Last week, DeWine announced that a statewide curfew would be continued to Jan. 30. The curfew started on Nov. 19 and initially scheduled to last 21 days. However, after cases and hospitalizations surged in November and through early December, DeWine opted to expand the curfew.