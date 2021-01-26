Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on Ohio’s pandemic response

The governor hopes that by expanding vaccines to school staff, most districts will back to in-person or hybrid learning by March 1.

This week, Ohioans 75 years and older and those with a developmental or intellectual disability and a severe congenital, development or early-onset medical disorder are eligible to received the vaccine.

Last week, DeWine announced that a statewide curfew would be continued to Jan. 30. The curfew started on Nov. 19 and initially scheduled to last 21 days. However, after cases and hospitalizations surged in November and through early December, DeWine opted to expand the curfew.