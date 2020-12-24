Coronavirus: New advisory maps show impact of virus throughout Ohio

One of the maps show cases per 100,000 residents reported in each county over the last two weeks and the other measures ICU utilization.

Both maps use a sliding color scale to help users visualize and compare how various counties are doing. The ICU map is broken up by county and hospital preparedness region. It looks at the weekly average of ICU patients who test positive for the virus in each region. The coronavirus rate map helps show how severe coronavirus transmission is in each county.