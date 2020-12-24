Coronavirus: New advisory maps show impact of virus throughout Ohio

The state health department revealed two map advisory systems that aim to show the spread and impact of coronavirus across Ohio.
One of the maps show cases per 100,000 residents reported in each county over the last two weeks and the other measures ICU utilization.
Both maps use a sliding color scale to help users visualize and compare how various counties are doing. The ICU map is broken up by county and hospital preparedness region. It looks at the weekly average of ICU patients who test positive for the virus in each region. The coronavirus rate map helps show how severe coronavirus transmission is in each county.
Only two counties in the state’s top 20 for coronavirus cases over the last two weeks are in the Miami Valley: Shelby and Warren.
Shelby County is ranked 13th in the state with 942.6 cases per 100,000 residents and Warren County is 15th in the state with 926.7 cases per 100,000.
The rest of the region is ranked the following:
- Miami County (25th with 874.9 cases per 100,000)
- Darke County (29th 845.2 cases per 100,000)
- Butler County (41st with 784.8 cases per 100,000)
- Montgomery County (42nd with 780 cases per 100,000)
- Greene County (45th with 776.6 cases per 100,000)
- Clark County (54th with 726.4 cases per 100,000)
- Preble County (67th with 655.5 cases per 100,000)
- Logan County (74th with 564.9 cases per 100,000)
- Champaign County (79th with 537.5 cases per 100,000)
For ICU utilization, Region 3, which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, has the lowest percentage in the state at 20.8%.
Region 6, which includes Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland and Warren counties, has an ICU utilization of 34.7%.
East central Ohio, which is represented by Region 8, has the highest rate in the state and is double Region 3 at 56.2%.