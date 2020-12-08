Coronavirus: Ohio surpasses 500,000 cases, adds antigen results to total

Ohio surpassed half million total coronavirus cases today for a total of 510,018 cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health. More than 25,700 cases were added today.
Today is the first day that Ohio is reporting positive COVID-19 antigen tests without additional verification. Previously, ODH manually verified the cases before the state added them to its totals.
Gov. Mike DeWine noted Monday that the change would result in a spike in cases being reported today. Yesterday, Ohio had a backlog of 12,600 positive antigen cases pending. They are being added to the rest of the positive cases dating back to Nov. 1.
The move is in agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s case definition. In August, the CDC made the switch to allowing antigen tests to be included in case totals without the additional verification.
“After understanding more about antigen tests, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, changed their case definition in August allowing antigen tests to be included in case counts without additional verification,” said ODH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “ODH is now aligned with CDC’s current definition and we will begin reflecting those tests immediately in our daily reported case counts moving forward.”
On Nov. 28, Ohio surpassed 400,000 total cases after reporting more than 6,800 daily cases. The state has recorded another 100,000 cases in less than two weeks.
On Monday, DeWine announced that the state’s curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be extended. The curfew was set to expire on Thursday. It is not clear how long it will be continued.