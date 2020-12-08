Coronavirus: Ohio surpasses 500,000 cases, adds antigen results to total

Today is the first day that Ohio is reporting positive COVID-19 antigen tests without additional verification. Previously, ODH manually verified the cases before the state added them to its totals.

Gov. Mike DeWine noted Monday that the change would result in a spike in cases being reported today. Yesterday, Ohio had a backlog of 12,600 positive antigen cases pending. They are being added to the rest of the positive cases dating back to Nov. 1.