X

Coronavirus: Ohio to receive nearly 20,000 additional vaccines this week

Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, along with Springfield Regional Medical Center President Adam Groshans, right, greet a UPS driver as he delivers the first COVID-19 vaccine at the hospital Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, along with Springfield Regional Medical Center President Adam Groshans, right, greet a UPS driver as he delivers the first COVID-19 vaccine at the hospital Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News | 32 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Ohio is scheduled to receive 89,700 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Christmas Eve, 19,500 shots more than what the state expected, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Initially, Ohio was set to receive about 271,000 total Pfizer vaccines this week, but details announced on Friday revealed that the state would receive nearly half that at 140,400.

ExploreRELATED: Ohio, other states receiving fewer coronavirus vaccines next week than expected

An additional 69,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine are schedule to arrive this week also.

The new shipments will go to hospitals that did not get vaccinations from the first shipment, according to ODH.

ExploreFact or myth? ODH dispels misconceptions about coronavirus vaccine

The state will also start the second phase of federal Pharmacy Long-Term Care Partnership program, allowing vaccinations to be administered in assisted living centers and other long-term care facilities, such as residential care facilities and facilities for those with developmental disabilities. Vaccinations will continue at retirement communities as well.

As of Tuesday, 8,453 people have received their first of two doses of the vaccine in Ohio, according to ODH.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.