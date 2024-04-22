David Shaw, RiversEdge announce details of Big River Get Down

“It’s been a few years, but in years past, David Shaw played a solo VIP show at the Fitton Center. So, we’re going to do that on night one,,” said Helms.

He said the first night of Big River Get Down will be Shaw’s solo acoustic show at the Fitton Center open at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, and the only way you can get tickets for that is to buy Big River Get Down VIP tickets, which includes both days of the festival. VIP tickets are on sale starting at $175, and various VIP ticket options are available.

The Big River Get Down’s full-day music festival event will be on Saturday, Aug. 3.

“Hamilton is David’s hometown. That’s the thing that makes Big River Get Down unique. It’s a festival of perfect scale. It’s not so overwhelming, where you have to navigate big crowds. You can walk around town during the day and explore the sculptures as well as the restaurants and other businesses downtown,” Helms said.

“Big River Get Down has always been about bringing people both from Hamilton, and from outside of Hamilton, to Hamilton, and just checking out where David’s from. It’s a cool spot,” he said.

The event will feature five bands on Saturday, including a headlining performance by Shaw and the Revivalists at RiversEdge Amphitheater. Doors on Saturday open at 2:30 p.m. General admission tickets are available for Saturday only for $55.

Artists set to perform at the festival on Aug. 3 include Harbour at 3:30 p.m. and J & The Causeways at 4:45 p.m. The concert will continue with The Heavy Heavy at 6 p.m. and Nolan Taylor at 7:30 p.m. The Revivalists will perform at 9 p.m.

There will be different VIP ticket packages available, including “Other Side of Paradise” for $400, and a VIP Meet and Greet Package for $250. VIP tickets start at $175. Details on the various VIP ticket packages are available at www.bigrivergetdown.com.

The festival has continued to grow as the result of a strong partnership between RiversEdge, the city of Hamilton and David Shaw and The Revivalists. Many other community partners, businesses as well as the residents have all supported the event.

“People rally behind it and keep supporting it. David loves doing it, and I enjoy doing it, and Hamilton loves it as well. It’s a great thing,” Helms said.

He said Shaw has made it a priority every year, and the community loves having him and The Revivalists in town.

In 2015, Shaw worked with city officials to establish David Shaw’s Big River Get Down as an annual event to help give back to his hometown of Hamilton. Proceeds from the event have been donated to Hamilton’s Fourth of July fireworks and RiversEdge Amphitheater. Shaw graduated from Hamilton High School in 2001. He currently resides in New Orleans.

How to go

What: David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite

When: Fri., Aug. 2 (Shaw’s solo VIP show at the Fitton Center) and Sat., Aug. 3 at RiversEdge. Doors on Fri. open at 7:30 p.m. Doors open on Sat. at 2:30 p.m.

Admission: Various VIP ticket packages start at $175, which includes Fri. and Sat. General admission tickets for Sat. only are $55.

More info: bigrivergetdown.com