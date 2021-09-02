dayton logo
Go Greek for a day: Greek Fest returns to Middletown

The annual Greek Fest at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Middletown returns for one day this year, from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. NICK GRAHAM / FILE
The annual Greek Fest at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Middletown returns for one day this year, from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. NICK GRAHAM / FILE

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
2 hours ago
54th annual festival is one day only on Sept. 18.

Opa! The Greek Fest in Middletown is returning for this year, organizers announced Thursday evening.

“Go Greek for a Day,” the motto for the annual festival in its 54th year, can be taken literally because this year’s festival is one day only.

The celebration of Greek culture will be from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown.

The event features church tours with Fr. Michael Marcantoni, traditional music and dance, and of course, food.

Greek specialties will be available at the popular food court, including gyro sandwiches, spanakopita and tiropita, which are spinach and cheese or cheese triangles in flaky phyllo dough.

Homemade Greek pastries also will be available, including traditional baklava — layered phyllo with chopped nuts and honey — and kadithopita, a Greek walnut cake.

Pastry orders can be placed ahead of time at the Festival Facebook website or call 513-422-2312.

Admission is free with plenty of street parking and additional parking behind the Shalom Temple on Grand Avenue.

