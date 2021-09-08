Gold Star Chili in Middletown celebrates 40 years, renovations with grand reopening

“They gave us so much love and support,” he said. “Our guests wanted to buy hundreds of dollars’ worth of gift cards to support our restaurant. They wanted to make sure the restaurant made it out okay.”

During the pandemic, Gold Star provided more than 500 3-ways to local healthcare workers, he said. The restaurant also is a major sponsor of National Night Out in Middletown.

“Even in the face of adversity, we continue to assist our local businesses and community members so they can thrive,” Shteiwi said.

Guests who visit throughout the grand reopening week will receive a scratch-off ticket for various prizes, including a chance to win the coney jackpot, he said. In honor of 40 years, 40 guests will win free cheese coneys for an entire year.

Gold Star Middletown will host a birthday giveaway: anyone with a birthday the week of Sept. 13 will receive a $10 Gold Star gift certificate. From 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16, there will be giveaways and music from a disc jockey on the patio.

Caption Gold Star Middletown, 449 Oxford State Road, is celebrating its 40 anniversary after extensive renovations to the restaurant, said owner Hatem Shteiwi. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Gold Star Chili

WHERE: 449 Oxford State Road, Middletown

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

HOW TO APPLY: www.goldstarchili.com/careers