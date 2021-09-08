Gold Star Chili in Middletown celebrates 40 years, renovations with grand reopening

The Gold Star Chili in Middletown is celebrating its 40th anniversary after extensive renovations to the restaurant, said owner Hatem Shteiwi.
Opened in 1981, Gold Star, 449 Oxford State Road, will commemorate its milestone anniversary with a grand reopening celebration Sept. 13-16.
Shteiwi said the exterior and interior of the 3,650-square-foot location have been updated. The design of the restaurant that offers 83 seats mixes the traditional Cincinnati chili parlor experience with “comfortable and contemporary elements,” he said.
He said other interior updates focus on energy efficiency in the kitchen and amenities to upgrade the dining experience for guests using the drive-thru, carryout and delivery via DoorDash and UberEats.
Shteiwi called 40 years in business “no small achievement” and he thanked the Middletown and Trenton communities for their support. He said the residents “rallied around us” during the height of the pandemic.
“They gave us so much love and support,” he said. “Our guests wanted to buy hundreds of dollars’ worth of gift cards to support our restaurant. They wanted to make sure the restaurant made it out okay.”
During the pandemic, Gold Star provided more than 500 3-ways to local healthcare workers, he said. The restaurant also is a major sponsor of National Night Out in Middletown.
“Even in the face of adversity, we continue to assist our local businesses and community members so they can thrive,” Shteiwi said.
Guests who visit throughout the grand reopening week will receive a scratch-off ticket for various prizes, including a chance to win the coney jackpot, he said. In honor of 40 years, 40 guests will win free cheese coneys for an entire year.
Gold Star Middletown will host a birthday giveaway: anyone with a birthday the week of Sept. 13 will receive a $10 Gold Star gift certificate. From 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16, there will be giveaways and music from a disc jockey on the patio.
HOW TO GO
WHAT: Gold Star Chili
WHERE: 449 Oxford State Road, Middletown
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
HOW TO APPLY: www.goldstarchili.com/careers