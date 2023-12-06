Grammy nominees to bring ‘A Jazzy Little Christmas’ to Urbana’s Gloria Theatre

Gloria Theatre CEO Staci Weller was so confident in this show and the group’s fan base that she booked them for two nights, the first instance of doing this for the Stars on Stage series.

“This world-class group will give you a super Christmas concert you’ll long remember,” she said. “In the past few years, they’ve found unique ways to expand their audience beyond their southern gospel roots and whether you’re a fan of gospel music or not, I think you will be impressed with this Christmas concert.”

Haase and the group have proven versatile over their 20-year career, playing halls from the Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall, from New Zealand and South Africa to Europe and now Urbana. They’ve gone from southern gospel to popular music and now jazz in their repertoire.

The four-part harmony sound will include some of the songs from their 2019 holiday collection, “A Jazzy Little Christmas.”

“I still love bringing people together and I think Signature Sound’s biggest impact is yet to come,” Haase said in a news release. “We’ll see you at the Gloria Theatre.”

Weller is happy with the first year of Stars on Stage, which has included six live shows at the Gloria, offering a new live entertainment experience in Champaign County in a classic venue. She said the Gloria is adding more upgrades for the 2024 season, which will be announced in the near future.

How to go

What: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound “A Jazzy Little Christmas Tour”

Where: The Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Admission: $37-57

More info: gloriatheatre.org