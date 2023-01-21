dayton logo
Grammy-winning pop star Sheena Easton to perform at Clark State

News
By Brett Turner, Contributing Writer
Jan 21, 2023

The Clark State Performing Arts Center has added a concert by one of the biggest performers of the 1980s to its current season.

Multiple Grammy Award-winner Sheena Easton will sing her hits when she comes to the Kuss Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. March 16. Tickets are on sale and cost $20-40 plus fees.

The Scottish-born Easton burst onto the U.S. charts in 1981 with the number one smash “Morning Train (Nine to Five),” “Modern Girl” and the title song to the James Bond movie “For Your Eyes Only” that hit number four, also earning the distinction of being the only Bond theme singer to appear in the opening credits performing the song.

The hits continued throughout the decade with “Strut,” “Sugar Walls,” “Telefone” and “The Lover in Me.” She also had memorable duets with other legendary singers of the day including Kenny Rogers (“We’ve Got Tonight”) and Prince (“U Got the Look).”

Easton racked up sales of more than 20 million records worldwide, including several that went gold and platinum. She also became an actress, appearing in shows including “Miami Vice” and as a voice artist on animated shows, in addition to doing theater performances.

For tickets or more information, go to pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2022-2023-season/.

About the Author

Brett Turner
