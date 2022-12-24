Hopes Closet provides foster families with material support

The items come through donations from both individuals and businesses.

The second service is to provide foster parent recruitment and retention.

“Hopes Closet has a core commitment to educating the citizens of Butler County and beyond on the need and opportunities for becoming a foster parent. We work closely with Butler County Children’s Services to identify individuals who want to pursue the process of becoming a foster parent,” Phair said. “We also host a series of trainings, continuing education programs, support groups, fellowship groups, and whole family recreational activities so that the foster parents we work with are surrounded with multiple levels of care and have the ability to connect with other like-minded individuals and families.”

HOW TO HELP

Going forward, Hopes Closet’s main goal is to keep serving the community and to continue to grow its material resources. For that to happen, Hopes Closet relies on donations and fundraisers.

One upcoming fundraiser, the annual One WILD Night gala at The Oscar Event Center at Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield, will be Feb. 4, 2023. Tickets are $150, and through an evening of food, fun, and a musical performance by The Naked Karate Girls, Hopes Closet hopes to raise $100,000.

Hopes Closet is located at 9850 Princeton Glendale Rd Suite C, in West Chester Twp.