July concerts at RiversEdge include returning favorite artists and tribute bands

Tribute bands are also popular on the concert series including Red Not Chili Peppers and Blink180True on Thurs., July 14. Blink180True (a tribute to Blink 182) will perform at 7 p.m., followed by Red Not Chili Peppers (a tribute to Red Hot Chili Peppers) at 8:30 p.m.

“With the tribute bands, we try to cover decades, almost, and we try to cover as many genres as we can, across those decades,” Helms said.

On Thurs., July 21, The Michael Weber Show will perform at 7 p.m. and Completely Unchained (a Van Halen tribute band) will take the RiversEdge stage at 8:30 p.m. Michael Weber, a guitar phenomenon, hails from Akron, OH. All the July shows are free, general admission. VIP Tickets are available for purchase for each of the shows at www.riversedgelive.com.

Combined Shape Caption On Thurs., July 21, The Michael Weber Show will perform at 7 p.m. at RiversEdge in Hamilton. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption On Thurs., July 21, The Michael Weber Show will perform at 7 p.m. at RiversEdge in Hamilton. CONTRIBUTED

“We love doing this and Hamilton keeps showing up. I continue to say this is a special city and RiversEdge is a pretty exceptional music venue,” Helms said.

Seventeen concerts are slated for this season, spread over Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. RiversEdge has attracted concertgoers from 48 states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii, and three different countries. RiversEdge celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2021.

“If we continue to provide a great experience, I think people will walk away with a great impression of Hamilton, and hopefully, continue to come back,” said Helms.

Since its inception, the purpose of the RiversEdge Concert Series has been to “Build the community with live music experiences.” The RiversEdge Concert Series is designated as a nonprofit fund that was established at the Hamilton Community Foundation.

David Shaw and The Revivalists, who opened the 2022 season with Big River Get Down, have performed in Hamilton every year since 2012. Other RiversEdge favorites that fans continue to ask for include 90 Proof Twang and Scotty Bratcher. 90 Proof Twang will perform on Fri., Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., followed by Desert City Ramblers at 9 p.m.

The venue has also attracted up and coming artists like Billy Strings, The Record Company, The Marcus King Band and many more. The Whimmydiddle Country Music Festival and David Shaw’s Big River Get Down, two signature music festivals in Hamilton, were also born out of the RiversEdge Concert Series. For more details and a complete concert line-up, go to www.riversedgelive.com.