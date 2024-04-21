Kings Island opens for 2024 season, celebrates 45 years of The Beast

Despite colder spring temps, guests enjoyed the rides on opening day Saturday.

Kings Island is closed Sunday, April 21 for a private event but will re-open next weekend.

Last week, park leaders announced they has completed an initial test run of its newest roller coaster, Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers. The coaster moves forward and backward, reaching speeds of up to 36 mph on a 1,400-foot track.

Explore Kings Island completes first test run of new Snoopy roller coaster

Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers is part of Camp Snoopy, a new kids area that is scheduled to open later this spring.

Recently, Cox First Media compiled a photo gallery of old Kings Island advertisements. Check it out here.