Kroger focusing more on reusable packaging that consumers may return to stores

Customers who return containers are charged a small deposit at the point of purchase, and the cost depends on the item. For example, it may cost 15 cents to recycle a bottle through Loop and it may be $10 for a stainless steel container of disinfecting wipes.

They are refunded upon returning containers.

Loop picks up the containers from the collection sites, processes them by cleaning and refilling them, and then gets them to stores for purchase once again.

It is adding more brands throughout this year, but some of the brands currently participating include Arbor Teas, Cascade, Clorox, Gerber, Nature’s Heart, Nature’s Path, Pantene, Seventh Generation, Stubb’s and Simple Truth by Kroger.

Non-consumer store items also qualify for circular reuse programs, including pallets and drums often used for shipping and loading.

In the U.S., Tim Horton’s, Burger King and Walgreens also have circular reuse partnerships with Loop.

Kroger has not said when the Loop program might roll out nationally.