Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers

Instead of simply telling you that “you qualify for a 30 cent discount” ( or 50 cents, or up to $1 off), the pump screen now gives you 3 options.

You can choose:

Last month’s remaining points This month’s points No points, which means you simply default to a 3 cent discount.

Moore says the change was designed to prevent customers from losing the previous months points, which frequently would happen when you have more points this month than last month.

Why customers are confused and frustrated

It’s a great idea, except Moore says the system may be timing out too quickly for some drivers.

“If you wait too long to decide what points to use,” she explained, “it defaults to the no-points 3-cent discount. As a result, some customers believe they have lost the 400 or 500 points they had been planning to use.

Moore says no one has lost any points, and says this new system ensures you won’t lose your remaining points from the previous month.

But she says the grocer’s tech team is working on extending the time customers get to make their choice, so that you have 30 seconds or more to decide which points to use.

She is confident once customers get the knack of it, they will love the new change for what it offers.

But until now it is leaving some users stumped and frustrated.

You can call Kroger customer service if you have questions at 1-800-KROGERS, OR 1-800-576-4377.