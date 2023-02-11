Local Night to Shine delivers red carpet experience

Guests dressed in whatever expressed themselves and were matched with a volunteer chaperone.

One of the youngest attendees sported a SpongeBob Square Pants-themed bow tie and sneakers with his tux, using steps in the church sanctuary to reach the height of his chaperone to dance with her. Some of the men had sunglasses and flashy ties, while many of the ladies wore formals. One was dressed in the 1920s flapper fashion.

Jason Lovitt stood out with his cowboy ensemble, complete with a duster jacket, cowboy hat, boots and even a sheriff’s badge and empty holster. This style wasn’t reserved just for this occasion; it’s part of Lovitt’s everyday ensemble.

“It’s much simpler and easy to get on,” he said. “I’m stuck in the 1850s.”

This was Lovitt’s third Night to Shine. He loves the environment and how polite the people are.

Dale Miller was attending his first event, taking a little of everything in. He beamed at how amusing his caricature turned out and donned bunny ears to get his photo booth pictures with chaperone, Laura Diltz.

He found out about Night to Shine from a coworker and said it would become an annual stop for him.

“Why are there so many cute women around here,” he asked.

Diltz enjoyed her partner’s sense of humor, saying Miller was “killing it” with his jokes and good nature, which he shared with everybody he encountered. It was also her first such event, hearing about it from a friend who attends the church. Diltz wished her nephews with special needs had an outlet like this.

“I know they were looking for help here and thought it would be fun. I’d be glad to be back next year, especially if Dale is here,” said Diltz, a postal worker who lives in Tipp City.

The guests grooved the night away to familiar dance hits from classics such as “Stayin’ Alive” and “Billie Jean” to more recent tunes like Justin Bieber’s “Baby.” Many looked forward to 15-minute rides in stretch limos, the type used by stars traveling to award shows and premieres.

A prom isn’t complete without the announcement of a king and queen. For Night to Shine, all the guests got crowns and tiaras and shared the title.

The event also offered a respite area for parents and caretakers where they could get massages and enjoy their own dining room.

Cain said he appreciated the efforts of everyone involved and the numerous area sponsors who contributed.

“It’s a blast for our guests to be celebrated like this,” he said.