Middletown hosting police K-9 regional competition

The Middletown Division of Police is hosting the 2022 U.S. Police Canine Association Trials today through Thursday, said Sgt. Ryan Morgan, commander of the canine unit.

There will be more than 30 police canine teams from Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky competing at Berachah Church, 1900 Johns Road. Morgan said all the events are free and open to the public, but spectators must stay behind the fence and no pets are allowed.