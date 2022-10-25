Middletown’s first Fall Fest offers diverse activities for families

The stage will be “packed full” of entertainment throughout the day, Lewis said. There will be hot dog and pie eating contests, an opportunity for children to show off their Halloween costumes, and the night will end with a hot sauce challenge between representatives from the Middletown fire and police departments. During the challenge, participants will taste 10 wings dipped in different levels of hot sauce. Then they will be asked questions to see how they “function and speak,” Lewis said with a laugh.

The food challenges are typical for “small town America,” she said.

The entertainment will be provided by a disc jockey, singer/songwriter Coy Comer, Michael Williams from The Voice, America’s Got Talent contestant and juggler David Cain, and The Wonderlands band from the Middletown area.

Miles Jena, a Fenwick High School graduate and leader singer of The Wonderlands, said the band is “super excited” to play at Fall Fest.

“I love Middletown,” he said. “It means so much to me.”

He said the band is recording its third album and will release a new single and music video next month.

Lewis said Middletown has a “cool music scene” and she wanted to feature some younger acts. Lester’s Rock n Roll Shop is handling the sound system.

The food alley will feature about 10 food trucks and the craft alley will offer homemade gifts from local vendors.

The kids’ area opens with a tractor hayride leading into the south end of the park. Other notable exhibits are a petting zoo from a local animal rescue, bouncy house inflatables, MidPointe Library System’s crafts and reading area, a pumpkin patch, games, and crafts.

The Ohio Valley Cruisers are displaying numerous vintage cars.

Free family photos will also be taken during the event and they will be posted on the city’s Facebook page for families to download.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Fall Fest

WHEN: 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Sunset Park, 2698 Milton Road. Middletown

STAGE SCHEDULE: 2 p.m.: Karaoke and disc jockey; 2:30 p.m.: Hot dog eating contest; 3 p.m.: Coy Comer; 3:45 p.m.: Pie eating contest; 4:30 p.m.: Kids costume fashion show; 5:15 p.m.: Mike Williams from the Voice; 6 p.m.: David Cain from America’s Got Talent; 6:45 p.m.: The Wonderlands; 7:30 p.m.: Hot sauce challenge.