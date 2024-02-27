Middletown’s only movie theater closing

The post said the closing was announced with “great sadness.”

Those looking for “a smaller theater experience,” the company’s Square 7 Cinemas, 726 E. Main St., Lebanon, is “thriving” and will remain open, according to the post.

In November 2018, Republic Theatres purchased the former Danbarry Cinemas. After the purchase, the company updated the HVAC and improved the site’s landscaping.