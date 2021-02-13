‘My jaw dropped’: Hamilton murals now decorate Butler County RTA buses

Three Butler County Regional Transit Authority buses have been wrapped in vinyl displaying StreetSpark murals that have been painted around Hamilton. This bus features the "Incrementum" mural designed by artist Paul Loehle. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Dutkevicz said the 5-year-old buses needed to be rewrapped anyway, and the artworks were a splashier way to get attention for the buses, at a cost of around $2,000 per bus.

“We don’t get a lot of attention as the regional transit authority,” Dutkevicz said. “I think a lot of people don’t know we’re here. So we were kind of looking for a way to engage with the community and get noticed.”

The other murals adorning buses are “Inspiring the Future” by Jamie Schorsch; and “Incrementum” by Paul Loehle.

The wraps, which should last about 5 years, are about 10 feet tall and 35 feet long. Thommy Long’s LemonGrenade Creative did the complicated work of making sure the images fit the vehicles well.

“We called it StreetSpark, but we never knew it would hit the streets like this,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, which has a partnership with Hamilton’s city government and the Hamilton Community Foundation to create the murals. He was pleased the BCRTA had the idea for the decorations.

“They rolled in, and my jaw dropped,” he said.

Three Butler County Regional Transit Authority buses have been wrapped in vinyl displaying StreetSpark murals that have been painted around Hamilton. This bus features "Inspiring the Future" mural by artist Jamie Schorsch. That mural is painted on the front of the Booker T. Washington Community Center. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham