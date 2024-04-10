‘My passion is now my reality:’ New buy, sell, trade sneaker store opens in Springfield

Owner Paavan Patel started selling sneakers about five years ago while he was in high school and through college, but started taking it seriously when COVID hit.

“I always had a passion for it, a pure love I had for sneakers. I’d pay for shoes I’d like by selling another pair, then it snowballed into a business. I built up an inventory to what it is now,” he said.

Patel grew up in Springfield and went to Springfield High School before graduating from The Ohio State University this past spring with a real estate and finance degree. He said he was planning to pursue a career in either property management or becoming a real estate agent, but “put in countless hours to turn my hobby into a sustainable business for my community.”

“I’ve been passionate about it for a really long time. I opened a shop here because it’s needed in this town for sneakers. Most people had to travel to Fairfield (Commons) Mall and other stores, even though that’s not super far from here,” he said.

Patel’s dad owns the laundry mat connected to the new store, which had been empty with an arcade in the past. He and his dad sat down, talked about his love for sneakers, and decided to renovate the place and open it as Field Kicks. Starting at the end of January, he said they spent hours, sometimes 12 a day, to renovate the space.

The grand opening was a great turnout, Patel said, with people almost shoulder to shoulder to check out the store. He said one thing he heard from people that came in was that the store is exactly what they need in the city.

The store buys, sells and trades sneakers, catering to shoes that are exclusive and those you can’t find in normal shoe stores for “the best prices he can.” Patel said they buy and trade new and old shoes and give cash value for them depending on the market value, if they need a certain type of shoe or those in trend.

“We’ll take a second look on anything. We also help people authenticate sneakers,” he said. “I just want to share knowledge and help people out in the community.”

Giving back to the community through his store is something Patel wants to do in the future, such as collaborating with schools and sports teams.

“I’m honestly just really grateful to be in the position I am right now. It takes a lot to do it at this age. It’s just a passion for it. I love coming into work every day, doing what I love. There’s nothing greater than that,” he said. “It’s truly a dream come true. My passion is now my reality.”

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information or updates, visit the store’s Facebook or Instagram at Field Kicks.