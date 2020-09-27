New BBQ food truck opens in Clark County

The food truck, a 22-foot trailer with a 7-foot wide smoker on the back porch, was purchased in Georgia because no one around Ohio built a food truck the way he wanted it, he said.

Ol' School Smoked BBQ officially opened at the beginning of September selling pulled pork, pork belly, brisket, chicken and bologna on sandwiches, nachos or baked potatoes. Williams said that customers can add “fixin’s” of their choice to their entrees. The food truck also has side items including baked beans, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potato salad and coleslaw. Williams said he also makes an armadillo egg that is pork sausage in the shape of an egg with jalapenos and cheese inside. Prices range from $6 to $9.

“All of the food is cooked on a wood-fired smoker,” Williams added.

The food truck, which is usually parked at 7510 Troy Rd. in Springfield, is open three to four days a week, Williams said. He added that they have also sold BBQ in downtown Yellow Springs.

Williams said Ol' School Smoked BBQ is “slowly getting asked to go to different things.”

"It’s really good BBQ,” he added.

For more information, search for Ol_School_BBQ on Facebook.