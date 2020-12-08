New Carlisle’s drive-by Christmas Parade attracts more than 200 motorists

New Carlisle’s 35th annual Christmas Parade saw large numbers of people this weekend its different format due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of paradegoers watching from the sidewalk, the parade stood still on Saturday while spectators drove by. Parade organizer Marshall Gorby said the event ran “really smoothly,” making it a “great experience all around.”
Gorby said roughly 250 cars drove through the reverse-parade, which featured giant inflatables with Rudolph and Frosty, as well as costumed characters Snoopy and AirBear. Santa also made an appearance at the event, where children could drop off their Christmas lists.
“I think it was a cool thing to get the kids out of the house. There was Christmas music playing, everyone was just in a great mood,” Gorby said. “One lady even said she had no kids and instead brought her dog along just to look at the lights.”
The parade had the “blessing” of Clark County Combined Health Commissioner Charles Patterson, Gorby said. Also, parade committee members were even given 1,000 free face masks to give out to patrons. Gorby said everyone remained inside their cars without any problems.
“I just want to thank the New Carlisle community for being patient with us and understanding that we are doing as much as we can to get people through this,” Gorby said.