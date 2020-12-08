New Carlisle’s drive-by Christmas Parade attracts more than 200 motorists

Instead of paradegoers watching from the sidewalk, the parade stood still on Saturday while spectators drove by. Parade organizer Marshall Gorby said the event ran “really smoothly,” making it a “great experience all around.”

Gorby said roughly 250 cars drove through the reverse-parade, which featured giant inflatables with Rudolph and Frosty, as well as costumed characters Snoopy and AirBear. Santa also made an appearance at the event, where children could drop off their Christmas lists.