New mobile wedding service opens in Springfield; first run on Valentine’s Day

A new mobile wedding service is opening in Springfield to provide couples with a unique, memorable experience.
HITCHED Mobile Wedding Service supplies an intimate ceremony that includes an officiant, a bouquet, a toasting beverage, two cupcakes, music and five online photos from a photographer. The ceremony is in a pre-decorated, repurposed horse trailer at a location in Springfield.
Joyce Richard, owner of HITCHED Mobile Wedding Service said the ceremony is 30 minutes and cost $400.
She explained that she thought of this idea when she saw that people were repurposing horse trailers to make a mobile bar. She said many wedding venues are adding mobile bars to their packages.
With the coronavirus pandemic and many weddings being canceled or postponed, Richard said she thought this was the perfect stress-free, low-cost option.
“I just want people to remember their day not in a courthouse,” Richard said. “I want them to have pictures, an experience that they really remember and not have to pay out $10,000 and up for a wedding.”
Richard said she recognized her passion for weddings seven years ago when her niece got married. She explained that she created many of her decorations and “loved it.”
HITCHED Mobile Wedding Service purchased the horse trailer in August and took time to repurpose and decorate it.
Richard is offering wedding ceremonies on Sunday, Feb. 14 at Buck Creek State Park. Couples interested in getting married on Valentine’s Day can book online through her Facebook page.
Richard said she is hoping to set up her trailer the first Sunday of every month at different locations in Springfield. Her goal is to have eight to 10 weddings on the offered days.
For more information search for HITCHED Mobile Wedding Service on Facebook or call 937-917-4186.