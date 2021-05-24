New restaurant featuring authentic Mexican food to host soft opening

The Casillas have both worked in the restaurant business for most of their lives, and Francisco Casillas has been a head cook since 2010.

Sandra Casillas had previously lived in Springfield for 15 years. She is a graduate Northwestern High School. Despite living most of their lives in the U.S., the couple has strong ties with their families’ origins in Mexico.

The owners have been preparing for the new Mexican restaurant’s grand opening for several months.

“We are planning a grand opening on June 17; we will have a band playing and hopefully we have our liquor license by then,” said Sandra Casillas.