Ohio AG agrees to settlement with charity claiming to help war veterans

Founders of Healing Heroes Stacey and Allan Spiegel and their son Neal Spiegel reportedly claimed they were raising money to help wounded veterans receive medical treatment not offered by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Instead they used the money to pay salaries, professional fundraisers and online advertisers and buy t-shirts from another family member’s business, according to Yost.

“Ohioans always answer the call when our veterans need help and thought they were doing so here,” Yost said. “But this wasn’t a charity. It was disgraceful sham and we shut it down.”