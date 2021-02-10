Ohio logged 24,000 scam complaints in 2020. Here are the most common ones.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section received more than 24,000 scam and unfair and deceptive business complaints in 2020.
Of the thousands of complaints, eight categories were among that state’s most common. The overall top categories for 2020 include:
- Motor vehicles
- Coronavirus-related
- Shopping, food or beverage
- Professional services
- Collections, credit reporting or financial services
- Home or property improvement
- Utilities, phone, internet or TV services
- Identity theft
Specialists from the Consumer Protection Section work with consumers and businesses toward reaching a mutual agreement. Some resolutions include a refund or adjustment of charges or service.
The AG’s office also takes complaints from small businesses and non-profits and works to reach resolutions similar to those offered to consumers. Last year, small businesses and non-profits filed more than 700 complaints.
The AG’s Economic Crimes Unit opened more than 459 criminal investigations last year and through its work with local law enforcement and prosecutors, filed five indictments and has 12 convictions.
Anyone who believes they are the victim of a scam, identity theft or deceptive business practices should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 800-282-0515 or go to www.OhioProtects.org.