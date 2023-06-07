Oxford is again a stop along Race Across America bicycle event

The annual Race Across America event for bicyclists begins in San Diego, Calif. and ends in Maryland, but will have a stop in Oxford along the route.
Solo riders begin June 13 and teams begin June 17. An app informs riders when to stop in Oxford, which takes place over a few days as the bike riders are spread out on their route. They check in at a tent in the parking lot near TJ Maxx and exit Oxford by Ohio 73.
Modern technology automatically records the bicyclists passing the station and many simply breeze by, preferring to keep moving.
The Oxford stop is No. 41 of 54. Solo racers are expected to reach the city on June 19, while teams are likely June 22.
Many riders are racing solo, but there are also two-, four- and eight-person teams with many of them exchanging riders at the station so the one getting off the bike for a while can stop and talk for a few minutes and enjoy provided cold drinks and snacks.
Oxford has hosted the Race Across America timing station for several years. More about the race is online at raamrace.org/route.
Freelance writer Bob Ratterman contributed to this report.
