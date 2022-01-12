Personal trainers to open Clean Eatz Cafe, offering healthy meals

Those looking for healthy, convenient and affordable meals are about to have another dining option in Butler County.
Couple Adam and Andrea Dobrozsi are planning to open Clean Eatz Cafe by the end of the month at 7692 Voice Of America Centre Drive, West Chester Twp. They started planning for the business more than two years ago, but the opening was delayed by the “twists and turns” created by COVID-19, she said.
“We’re at the finish line and we’re ready to bring it home,” she said.
They have been married for 13 years and have three children, and after working in the corporate world for years, they felt “something bigger was calling,” said Andrea, 40.
They are members of Orangetheory Fitness in West Chester, certified personal trainers, and are motivated for their first business venture. She said Clean Eatz fills a “major gap in the community” by providing tasty food options that are healthy, well balanced and convenient.
“It’s about lifestyle and changing lives,” she said.
That’s true for athletes, weekend warriors and busy parents who want to provide healthy meals that are easy to prepare for their families, she said.
Clean Eatz has three revenue streams: a full-service cafe, a frozen food section, and weekly meal plans, she said.
Customers can order off the extensive menu that includes burgers, flatbreads, wraps, bowls, salads, snacks, side dishes, and smoothies; select frozen meals that are prepared in house, contain about 500 calories and are nutritionally balanced; or join a meal plan that has no membership fee. The meals on the plan include five lunches/dinners and one breakfast and orders are placed on Thursday and picked up Sunday or Monday.
She said Clean Eatz doesn’t cook with grease or use additional butter, salt or sugar.
When asked if the food is bland, Andrea said it’s healthy without “sacrificing taste.”
Adam, 45, a 1995 Middletown High School graduate, said they want to create “a community presence” in Butler County by working with local athletes and schools and catering to local sports teams and hospital events.
Clean Eatz is located in Wilmington, N.C., and has numerous locations. The nearest franchises are in Columbus and Newport, Ky.
HOW TO GO
WHAT: Clean Eatz Cafe
WHEN: Opening end of January, early February
WHERE: 7692 Voice Of America Centre Drive, West Chester Twp.
HOURS: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
PHONE: 513-205-0581
WEEKLY MEAL PLANS: https://www.cleaneatz.com/locations/west-chester-oh
