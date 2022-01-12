Personal trainers to open Clean Eatz Cafe, offering healthy meals

“It’s about lifestyle and changing lives,” she said.

That’s true for athletes, weekend warriors and busy parents who want to provide healthy meals that are easy to prepare for their families, she said.

Clean Eatz has three revenue streams: a full-service cafe, a frozen food section, and weekly meal plans, she said.

Customers can order off the extensive menu that includes burgers, flatbreads, wraps, bowls, salads, snacks, side dishes, and smoothies; select frozen meals that are prepared in house, contain about 500 calories and are nutritionally balanced; or join a meal plan that has no membership fee. The meals on the plan include five lunches/dinners and one breakfast and orders are placed on Thursday and picked up Sunday or Monday.

She said Clean Eatz doesn’t cook with grease or use additional butter, salt or sugar.

When asked if the food is bland, Andrea said it’s healthy without “sacrificing taste.”

Adam, 45, a 1995 Middletown High School graduate, said they want to create “a community presence” in Butler County by working with local athletes and schools and catering to local sports teams and hospital events.

Clean Eatz is located in Wilmington, N.C., and has numerous locations. The nearest franchises are in Columbus and Newport, Ky.

Caption The Dobrozsi family, from left Austin, Andrea, Avin, Ailee and Adam, is excited about opening the first Eatz Cafe in Butler County later this month. They are joined by their dog, Lady Red. SUBMITTED PHOTO Caption The Dobrozsi family, from left Austin, Andrea, Avin, Ailee and Adam, is excited about opening the first Eatz Cafe in Butler County later this month. They are joined by their dog, Lady Red. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Caption The Dobrozsi family is opening the first Eatz Cafe in Butler County later this month in West Chester. SUBMITTED PHOTO Caption The Dobrozsi family is opening the first Eatz Cafe in Butler County later this month in West Chester. SUBMITTED PHOTO

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Clean Eatz Cafe

WHEN: Opening end of January, early February

WHERE: 7692 Voice Of America Centre Drive, West Chester Twp.

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

PHONE: 513-205-0581

WEEKLY MEAL PLANS: https://www.cleaneatz.com/locations/west-chester-oh