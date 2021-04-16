X

PHOTOS: Restored D-Day aircraft gives first rides during Butler County visit

That’s All, Brother, a C-47 piloted by Lt. Col. John Donalson, arrived at Butler County Regional Airport Friday, April 16 for a three-day visit with tours and rides available. The historic WWII C-47 aircraft led over 800 C-47’s over the drop zones of Normandy, France on D-Day on June 6th, 1944. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
That’s All, Brother, a C-47 piloted by Lt. Col. John Donalson, arrived at Butler County Regional Airport Friday, April 16 for a three-day visit with tours and rides available. The historic WWII C-47 aircraft led over 800 C-47’s over the drop zones of Normandy, France on D-Day on June 6th, 1944. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

By Nick Graham

“That’s All, Brother,” a C-47 piloted by Lt. Col. John Donalson, is visiting the Butler County Regional Airport through Sunday.

The plane was a lead aircraft for the airborne invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. It led some 800 C-47s that dropped more than 13,000 paratroopers into northeastern France.

Visitors can buy a ride on the plane, which lasts about 30 minutes, through the plane’s website. Tours are $10, and rides are $249.

It will be also visiting Grimes Field in Urbana on Monday and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force from Tuesday through Thursday.

