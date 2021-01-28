Police recover backhoe, but still need info on pickup truck

Dayton police are looking for information about a gray pickup truck that was following a backhoe stolen on New Year’s Day.
The backhoe, stolen from Pruden Avenue in the city, has since been recovered, police announced earlier this week.
#UPDATE - The backhoe has been recovered. Our detectives continue to ask for information on the grey pick-up truck.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) January 25, 2021
Police released surveillance video showing the John Deere backhoe being down the street with a pickup truck following behind it. The truck follows it to Stanley Avenue and onto Valley Street, heading toward Riverside, according to police.
Anyone with information on the truck is asked to call police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.