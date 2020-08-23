Project Jericho receives continued funding

Unfortunately, two of the group’s collaborative public fall events with National Trail Parks and Recreation District – Chalktoberfest and Project Scare-A-Crow – have been canceled due to social distancing concerns, but plans to present these again in 2021.

Project Jericho added another unique mural this month, partnering with the Conscious Connect to create a colorful geometric design on a basketball court in a small park at 1615 Woodward Ave. It involved around 20 of its students, observing social distancing protocols and wearing masks while creating the art.

Houser added they are pursuing a balance of in-person and virtual opportunities to meet needs.

“We know this year will be unlike any other year in the 21 years of Project Jericho’s history, and we know that the performing and visual arts are needed now more than ever,” Houser said. “We can’t abandon our families when they need us the most. We will follow all the guidelines, while being resilient and creative in finding ways to have meaningful art experiences for our families.”

Project Jericho is a program of Clark State Community College supported through funding from Clark County Department of Job and Family Services, Clark County Juvenile Court, the Ohio Arts Council, the Turner Foundation and private contributions.

For more information on Project Jericho, visit its Facebook page.