‘Pyramid Hill Lights’ opens this week. It has been a part of local holiday traditions for 25 years

The new name of a popular Hamilton holiday lights display calls it what the locals have nicknamed it for a long time: “Pyramid Hill Lights.”

For the past two-and-half decades, families from across the region have traveled to Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park during November and December to experience the massive drive-through event that started a year after the founding of the park. Formerly called “Journey Borealis: Holiday Lights on the Hill,” the display expands annually.

“The light show at Pyramid Hill has been a holiday staple that many families look forward to annually. It brings together generations of family and friends to experience the magic of holiday lights. With the help of the Haile Foundation, we have grown over the years to have a 70-acre display, including artist installations, that welcome visitors to Pyramid Hill. Moving forward, the show will be named ‘Pyramid Hill Lights’ to reflect its long history at the Park as well as the new emphasis on artistic light installations.” said Sarah Templeton Wilson, interim executive director at the park.

To complete this realignment with Pyramid Hill’s mission of bringing people to art in nature, Templeton Wilson said this year the park plans to prioritize partnerships within the local arts community, “include new and nostalgic visitor favorites throughout the show,” and to “highlight the unique art and nature decorated landscape,” she said.

City of Hamilton Nights again happen each Tuesday the lights are open. Admission is free for City of Hamilton residents. Proof of residency is required and defined as 45011, 45013 and 45015 zip codes. Guests should bring a driver’s license, utility bill, or government issued ID to the park to receive free admission.

The attraction has more than a million lights and is open beginning Friday and through Dec. 31.

Delaney French, marketing manager at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum said the park will have several expanded installations from returning artists such as The Bombshells of Cincinnati, new artists such as Inspiration Studios and a local independent artist who will have a “glowing tree” installation.

The Bombshells of Cincinnati group creates “fiber art that hangs like a sweater around the trees, and they are incredibly fun, playful, and eye-catching,” French said.

Several artists from Inspiration Studios are creating a projected piece that will be displayed around the arches in the pavilion.

“We are really excited to put it up and highlight their work at the pavilion, because that’s a hotspot for visitors’ favorite’s,” French said.

There will also be a new, interactive Bingo-style game this year. Highlighted elements of the light show will be given out to visitors on a card. If guests can find a three-in-a-row “Bingo,” of each element they will be entered to win a one-year family membership to the park.

How to go

What: Pyramid Hill Lights

Hours: 6- 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 6-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 17 through Dec. 31. Pyramid Hill will be closed for private events on Mondays.

Cost: Regular admission prices per carload for Pyramid Hill Lights are $15 every night for Pyramid Hill members. Non-members are $25 per carload.

Online: pyramidhill.org

Presenting sponsor: Carol Anne and Ralph V. Haile Jr. Foundation

Season sponsors: ArtsWave, The Hamilton Community Foundation, Ohio Arts Council, and the Harry T. Wilks Family Foundation,

Music sponsor: Cincinnati Public Radio