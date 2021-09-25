Raise a stein to Oktoberfest at Mother Stewart’s

If everybody’s Irish in March, now is the time of year to go German. Grab a stein and some sauerkraut, lederhosen are optional – Oktoberfest is here.
Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. is rolling out barrels of fun for its annual salute to the German celebration of autumn that will last two weekends, Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25, and Oct. 1 and 2. Live music, German-themed beverages and food trucks will be part of the event. Admission is free
Mother Stewart’s co-owner Kevin Loftis said the brewery is the natural place to have an Oktoberfest, which had been absent for years.
“No one was doing Oktoberfest in Springfield and we took it up; it just fits,” he said. “People like the lagers and we’re a community place. This is our favorite time of the year.”
Anyone attending MustardFEST activities last weekend at Mother Stewart’s got a preview of Oktoberfest.
This weekend’s live music will range from German oom-pah to funk. Today starts with Ken & Mary Turbo Accordion Express, 7 to 9 p.m. Oktoberfest sounds begin again at 2 p.m. Saturday with the Sauerkraut German Band until 7, followed by funk from Larry Humphrey & Friends at 8.
Next weekend’s name shifts slightly to OktoBEERfest when Oktoberfest-related beers will flow, including a pilsner, German-inspired lagers and several imported beers. Oct. 1 coincides with the monthly First Friday activities downtown and will begin with Springfield Symphony Orchestra Brass Band at 6 or 7 p.m., the time to be determined.
The Sauerkraut German Band is back for a third consecutive weekend at 2 p.m. and the Basic Brass Band funks things up, 8-10.
A range of food trucks will be around for both weekends to complement the other festivities.
The brewery will trade in Oktoberfest and funk for its Bluegrass Revival, Oct. 8-9. Those shows will be ticketed.
HOW TO GO
What: Oktoberfest at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co.
Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield
When: 6-10 p.m. today, Sept. 24, and Oct. 1 and 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, and Oct. 2
Admission: Free
More info: www.facebook.com/MotherStewarts/