Raising Cane’s to open Springfield location Monday

A man works on construction at Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in January. The restaurant will open on Feb. 15. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

News | 2 hours ago
By Riley Newton

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will open its new Springfield location on Monday.

The new restaurant is located at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Albemarle Road. It will give out free shirts and combo meals to the first 100 customers that purchase a meal.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled for our first restaurant of 2021 to open in Springfield,” Eric Ongaro, CEO of Raising Cane’s Ohio said. “We’re excited to give Caniacs in the area even more ways to get their chicken finger fix. We have hired an incredible crew to join us in serving everyone in the area and we can’t wait to start.”

Construction on the chicken restaurant started in September. The location will feature a double drive-thru with an indoor dining area, similar to the other Dayton area locations.

It also employes 80 to 90 individuals.

