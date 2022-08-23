Rotary Food Truck Competition amends award winners

Springfield-based food truck Wholly Smokes BBQ was announced as the actual second-place award recipient for its signature dish, “Black Pig” as selected by a group of judges from area restaurants.

A press release sent to address the issue said a verification audit on Sunday of the judges’ scores and tabulations caught the mistake, and in order to maintain the competition’s commitment to fairness and integrity, awarded Wholly Smokes an additional second-place medal and $2,500 cash prize.