Sawyer Brown to take Lori’s Roadhouse stage on Friday

She said, “The lead singer, Mark Miller was born in Ohio, so we’re extra excited for the hometown show. When we announced this show, the feedback on social media and in correspondence was phenomenal.

“This band is iconic. Sawyer Brown has 18 studio albums, and they are a notable, nationally recognized name. Having someone on that level at Lori’s Roadhouse is great not only for their fans, but it will also showcase them to people coming to Lori’s Roadhouse that may not have listened to their music before,” said Adams.

She said you could tell right away that this was a family event, and something that the generation that grew up with Sawyer Brown wanted to bring their kids to.

“It’s going to be people of all ages who are fans of country music and the band,” Adams said. “We’re expecting a great turnout.”

Miller, frontman and lead singer, was born in Dayton, Ohio, but moved to Florida when he was in eighth grade. Growing up, he enjoyed playing basketball, going to the beach, and working at Walt Disney World.

He was on the basketball team at the University of Central Florida when he started writing songs, and he moved to Nashville to focus on singing and songwriting.

Miller has written many of Sawyer Brown’s hits, including “Step That Step,” “The Walk,” “Thank God for You,” “The Boys and Me,” and “Some Girls Do.” The band’s songs are influenced by country, pop, and rock.

As a producer, Miller discovered the Christian band Casting Crowns, and he has produced all of the band’s CDs. He has also won a Grammy for his work with the group. In addition, Miller wrote and produced the movie “Ring the Bell,” and he has more movies in the pre-production stage.

Camden, Ohio-based band 4 Low will be the special guest, and they have played at Lori’s Roadhouse multiple times. Bronson Hetzer will be the opening artist.

“It’s going to be a strong line-up. We are going to have three bands,” Adams said. “Fans won’t want to miss this great night of country music, celebrating country music’s roots from the 80s, and seeing how it has grown.”

Lori’s Roadhouse is located at 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Dr., Suite B, in West Chester. For a complete schedule of upcoming concerts and events, or to purchase a ticket for Friday’s concert, go to Go to www.lrhlive.com.

Other upcoming shows will include Parmalee, who will return to Lori’s Roadhouse on Dec. 30. This month’s lineup will also feature “American Idol” alums Huntergirl on Dec. 22 and Colin Stough on Dec. 23. Also, watch the www.lrhlive.com website on Tues., Dec. 5 for a major concert announcement.

How to go

What: Sawyer Brown in concert at Lori’s Roadhouse with special guest 4 Low and opener Bronson Hetzer

Where: 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Dr., Suite B in West Chester Twp.

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Cost: $40-$60

More: lrhlive.com