Sign-ups sought for this year’s Crazy Cardboard Regatta at VOA MetroPark

Becky Vanderpool: The Crazy Cardboard Regatta is a day of family-friendly, summer fun at Voice of America MetroPark with MetroParks of Butler County and presenting sponsor UC Health. Crews of boats made of cardboard will compete in timed races in the lake. The final event of the day will be the Soggy Bottom Battle where the last boat still afloat wins in a “crash derby” style competition. Spectators can get in on the fun by voting for their favorite boats and cheering them on throughout the races.

Q: Are there any changes, or new features this year?

A: The favorite Crazy Cardboard Regatta features from previous years are returning.

Q: Overall, what are the details of the event?

A: Sat., July 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free for spectators. Races will begin at 12 p.m.

Q: What’s available for attendees and how do participants register?

A: Food trucks, vendors and demonstrations will be available for all attendees. No registration is needed for spectators. Boat builders can register at tinyurl.com/2022-Crazy-Cardboard-Regatta

Q: What are you most excited about as far as this year’s event?

A: The creativity that goes into the boats never ceases to amaze me, and I am looking forward to what this year will bring.

Q: What is participation looking like this year? How many boats are usually in the water?

A: Currently the participation for this event is lower than that of year’s past. There are typically 25-30 boats in total with 4-5 in the water for each race.

Q: Are there prizes offered or is there any kind of recognition for the participants?

A: Trophies will be awarded for the winners of many categories including “The Fast & the Floundering” timed races, “The People’s Choice Award” and the “Soggy Bottom Battle.”

Q: Can you talk about the creativity and what goes into making a boat for the regatta?

A: Creativity comes first in the boat building process. Boats made to look like a shoe, a pirate ship, a cow and more have been seen in previous years. A list of permitted materials, in addition to cardboard of course, is available at tinyurl.com/2022-Crazy-Cardboard-Regatta.

Q: Why do you feel like it’s important to offer events like this to the community?

A: Events like this create a sense of togetherness for the community. Time off from day-to-day routines gives all a chance to relax and recharge.

Q: Why would you encourage park owners/customers to participate and/or come out to the event?

A: The boat building process and day-of races make a great team-building experience for families and groups of all sizes. The event is a way for folks to enjoy the beautiful Voice of America MetroPark and the creativity that goes into the efforts of the boat crews.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to talk about or touch on that we haven’t covered?

A: Admission to the event is free for spectators. Motor Vehicle Permits are required. They are free to Butler County residents. Non-Residents Motor Vehicle permits are $8/day and $15/annually. For more information, or to register a boat for the race, go to https://reservations.yourmetroparks.net/programs/2698/.