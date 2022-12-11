Springfield-area artists form Mad River Art League, plan Art Prowl

“There are a lot of artists in the area. We worked with Jessimi Jones at the Museum of Art, helped with the Members’ Show and started to build traction. It’s going to be like a community,” Vander Roest said.

The MRAL is open to painters, sculptors, potters and artists of any skill level to get together to share with others, to critique and get advice, do workshops and learn from each other and help with marketing their work.

It is not limited to just Clark County, as the Mad River name reflects.

“It’s been so beautiful to watch this form, with so many artists,” said Wright, whose work has been displayed in the area for several years.

Businesses partnering with MRAL for the Art Prowl are Auto Zone; Champion City; COHatch; Courtyard by Marriott; Duo Home; Edward Jones; Firefly Boutique; Frame Haven; Huntington Bank; Key Bank; Le Torte Dolci; Mercy Health; Park National Bank; Pretzelmaker; Salato Deli; Sip & Dipity; Stella Bleu; Un Mundo Café.

Explore Springfield hotel purchase seen as homeless shelter solution

Any works sold will share 20 percent of the profits with the business it was sold at to donate to their preferred charity. Vander Roest said the goal is to make the Art Prowl an annual event.

“All of the businesses have been so excited to work on this,” Wright said. “We are glad to be connecting businesses.”

The Plein Air Society is a group of artists who do their art outdoors. Some attending the event at Mother Stewart’s may work outside, weather depending, and the works will be available, 12:30-3 p.m.

This is just the beginning. Vander Roest said future plans include workshops, working with live models and having a presence at local events, such as possibly the Summer Arts Festival.

For more information about the MRAL, go to its Facebook groups page.