Springfield area’s best pizza named at event: Winner named for second time

The Hickory Inn defended its 2020 title for the second consecutive time out of eight participants at the event at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company. Mikey’s Pizza took second place. Station 1 was third after placing second in 2020 and first in the initial event in 2019.

Slice of Springfield did not occur in 2021 due to the pandemic. The event is a fundraiser for Partners for the Parks and National Trail Parks and Recreation.