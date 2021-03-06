Springfield resident wins ‘Master Distiller’ designation in Discovery Channel show competition

Since he won his episode, Rigsby said Sugarlands Distilling Company will make an unlimited run of his recipe, which was a berry-infused vodka. He’s not sure when it will be released, but thinks either sometime at the end of this year or beginning of next year.

Along with the show being a good opportunity, Rigsby said distilling is something he use to do outside of the show and is working towards opening his own distiller.

“I feel like that’s the best opportunity I can have to just get on and put myself out there that way people can know my name and who I am,” he said. “I do have plans of opening a distiller somewhere between Springfield and Indian Lake. I’ve been here all my life basically so why not keep it with where you’re from.”