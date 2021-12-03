Springfield’s John Legend to Wildcats: ‘I’m rooting for you and I’m proud of you’

Springfield native and singer, songwriter and producer John Legend on Thursday night shared his hometown pride on the eve of the Wildcats’ first-ever state football title game.
“Springfield! It’s John Legend!” he said in a short video posted to on Twitter to @scsdohCATS. “I’m so proud of our Springfield High Wildcats.
“This is unprecedented, historic. No matter what happens, I’m rooting for you and I’m proud of you and Springfield loves you.”
Legend — who has won all four of the major American entertainment awards: Grammy, Emmy, Oscar and Tony — graduated in 1995 from Springfield North and has a nephew on the team headed to Canton for the 7:30 p.m. Friday game against Lakewood St. Edwards in Canton, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Hey Wildcat Nation:— SCSD AD (@scsdohCATS) December 3, 2021
Springfield’s own @johnlegend is sending ❤️ to our Cats as they seek the @OHSAASports D1 State Championship in Canton!
Conceive, Believe, & Achieve! And keep Climbing!#CatPride pic.twitter.com/3aybjxzU8G
